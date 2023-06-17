Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Vijay Deverakonda’s next venture starts rolling with a bang

Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly essay the role of a police officer. If that happens, this will be the first time that the actor will be playing a police officer on screen.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s next venture starts rolling with a bang
Vijay Deverakonda

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has embarked on a new professional journey. The actor has commenced filming for his next, titled VD 12 for now. The movie went on the floors recently in Hyderabad. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster from the movie. The picture features him holding a gun pointed toward the camera, along with the words, “Shoot begins” written on it. The comment section of the post saw several remarks from netizens and his fans.

Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri will helm the project. It also features Sree Leela as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

With the film just going on the floors, further details about the cast and crew are still under wraps. However, as per reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be portraying the role of a police officer. If that happens, this will be his first on-screen portrayal of a police officer.

Here’s Vijay Deverakonda’s post:

 

 

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Vijay Deverakonda has also joined forces with Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur for another yet-to-be-titled drama. Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, the venture will be backed by the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from the film's pooja ceremony.

She captioned the post, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda...Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy"

 

 

Vasu Varma is the creative producer and KU Mohanan is in charge of cinematography. While Gopi Sunder has rendered the tunes for the drama, AS Prakash is the art director.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen romancing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the much-hyped drama, Kushi. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers banner, the romantic entertainer will be reaching the silver screens on September 1. The Shiva Nirvana's directorial also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharanya Pradeep.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.