Vijay Deverakonda’s next venture starts rolling with a bang

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has embarked on a new professional journey. The actor has commenced filming for his next, titled VD 12 for now. The movie went on the floors recently in Hyderabad. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster from the movie. The picture features him holding a gun pointed toward the camera, along with the words, “Shoot begins” written on it. The comment section of the post saw several remarks from netizens and his fans.

Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri will helm the project. It also features Sree Leela as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

With the film just going on the floors, further details about the cast and crew are still under wraps. However, as per reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be portraying the role of a police officer. If that happens, this will be his first on-screen portrayal of a police officer.

Here’s Vijay Deverakonda’s post:

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Vijay Deverakonda has also joined forces with Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur for another yet-to-be-titled drama. Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, the venture will be backed by the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from the film's pooja ceremony.

She captioned the post, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda...Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy"

Vasu Varma is the creative producer and KU Mohanan is in charge of cinematography. While Gopi Sunder has rendered the tunes for the drama, AS Prakash is the art director.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen romancing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the much-hyped drama, Kushi. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers banner, the romantic entertainer will be reaching the silver screens on September 1. The Shiva Nirvana's directorial also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharanya Pradeep.