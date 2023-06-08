Search icon
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9

As per reports, the engagement ceremony will take place at Varun Tej's residence. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi professionally collaborated on two Telugu films — “Mister” and “Antariksham 9000KMPH.”

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

After much speculation, it has been officially announced that the celebrity couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be getting engaged on June 9. The couple’s wedding is set to take place later this year. The news was shared by the well-known Telugu publicist duo Vamsi and Sekhar on Twitter.

The tweet was captioned, “The moment we've been waiting for has arrived. It’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together.”

 

 

Although Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of her brother Varun’s wedding with Lavanya, fans have long been hoping for this union.

Going by the reports, the engagement ceremony is expected to be held at Varun Tej's home with the couple's parents in attendance. The intimate affair will also be attended by close friends of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

The “Ghani” actor was recently vacationing in Italy. He even took to his Instagram handle and dropped sneak peeks from the trip. If one takes a look at Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram, even she was on a holiday in Europe around the same time. However, it is not clear if the duo was in Italy together.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi professionally collaborated on two Telugu films — “Mister” and “Antariksham 9000KMPH.”

On the professional front, Varun Tej is set to appear in the Telugu action entertainer “Gandeevadhari Arjuna.” Directed by Parveen Sattaru, the film is a spy thriller predominantly filmed in foreign locations. It is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25. Following his engagement, Varun Tej will begin promoting the movie two weeks later.

Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the Telugu comedy film “Happy Birthday,” where she portrayed a double role. She also recently made her debut in the OTT space with the Telugu series “Puli Meka,” playing the role of a police officer.

