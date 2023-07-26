Twinkle Khanna shares endearing throwback photos with mom Dimple Kapadia: ‘I am still her bodyguard’

After marrying Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna hasn’t acted in any movie and became a writer. She is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths University, London.

Twinkle Khanna is one of the few actresses who believes in keeping it completely candid when it comes to social media. As she continues to entertain netizens with her exciting updates on the internet, her latest Instagram post will take you down memory lane. She recently took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a couple of throwback stills with her mother and actress, Dimple Kapadia. The first picture shows little Twinkle accompanying her mom as the two pose for a black-and-white click. The little one looks cute as a button in this old pic.

The second photograph features the adorable mother and daughter duo seated together. While Dimple Kapadia is all smiles, Twinkle Khanna's expression proves she was born sassy. The third one seems to be a more recent picture of the two enjoying each other's company.

Twinkle Khanna's post was captioned, "All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother's life?"

Netizens react to Twinkle Khanna's post

Twinkle Khanna's most recent update garnered a lot of reactions from Insta users.

One of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Role of a critic in my mother’s life! P.s When can we see your stunning mom on Instagram??"

Another comment read, "I am sure the roles must have been reversed now."

A third user said, "A mother can be nothing less be compared to smooth sensitive yet strong layer as placenta..which protects us in her warmth lifelong."

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna stepped into acting with Rajkumar Santoshi's 1995 romantic entertainer Barsaat opposite Bobby Deol. However, after tying the knot with Akshay Kumar, she hasn’t done any acting at all. Now, a well-known writer, Twinkle Khanna is presently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths University, London.

Dimple Kapadia's marriage with Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia married the late Rajesh Khanna back in 1973. They have two daughters — Twinkle and Rinkie. As their marriage did not turn out to be a success, the actors decided to part ways.