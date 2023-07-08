Search icon
Trisha Krishnan joins forces with Tovino Thomas in Malayalam movie Identity

The makers of Tovino Thomas's next, Identity, recently announced that Trisha Krishnan would be the leading lady in the upcoming action thriller.

This is the first time that Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishna will be seen sharing screen space together. (Credits: Instagram)

Director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan initially joined forces for the 2020 crime thriller, Forensic. The project turned out to be the highest-rated Malayalam drama of that year. Now, Akhil Paul and Anas Khan have collaborated once again for another movie titled Identity. With Tovino Thomas as the protagonist, it was reported that Trisha Krishnan was in talks to play the leading lady of the film. Now, an official announcement regarding the same has been made. This is the first time that Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishna will be seen sharing screen space together.

Trishna Krishna roped in as the leading lady for Identity

Sharing a poster of the Ponniyin Selvan actress, the team wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Revealing the Leading Lady of IDENTITY: TRISHA KRISHNAN...Excited to join hands for an amazing movie together!! Gear up for an unforgettable ride, guys..! IDENTITY, An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl Movie! Super excited and looking forward to an awesome shoot. Time to muscle up... Loads of Action waiting down the line! @identity_themovie”

Billed as a big-budget action thriller, Identity is likely to be shot in Ernakulam, Bengaluru, Mauritius, and Coimbatore. Akhil George is a part of the technical crew of the pan-Indian drama as the cinematographer. The editing department of the movie will be headed by Chaman Chakko.

What's next for Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen as princess Kundavai in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, has been roped in as the female lead in Leo opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Financed by the Seven Screen Studio banner, the highly-anticipated flick will see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.

Thovino Thomas will portray a significant role in the upcoming Malayalam movie, King of Kotha. With Dulquer Salmaan as the protagonist, the drama will also feature Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

