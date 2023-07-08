Heart Of Stone team at Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan groove on Salvatores’ mix of Clandestina

Heart Of Stone is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.

After taking over Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to win hearts in Hollywood with her debut movie, Heart Of Stone. Aaia will be seen alongside actress Gal Gadot and actor Jamie Dornan in the highly-awaited action thriller. The Raazi actress is often seen spending fun time with her co-stars. The Heart Of Stone cast was recently seen attending the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to talk about and promote the movie. Now, Alia Bhatt has taken to her Instagram handle and posted a groovy video from the grand event.

The video features Alia Bhatt having a blast with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan while Salvatores’ mix of Clandestina plays in the background.

Alia Bhatt captioned the post, “A lot of heart and Jamie Dornan with a stone #HeartOfStone.”

As expected, netizens flooded the comment section with exciting remarks.

One user said, “Brahmastra girl meeting The goddess (The wonder woman).”

Another fan wrote, “Who looks so beautiful with this angle also?! You're the best.”

A third user said, "All thee hearts to youuuu.”

About Heart Of Stone

Backed by Netflix and Skydance, the film has been directed by Tom Harper. Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe will be seen as ancillary cast in Heart Of Stone. While Steven Price has provided the music for the Hollywood drama, George Steel is the cinematographer. Mark Eckersley is the head of the editing department. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Over and above this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen as Rani in Karan Johar's family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh will be seen as the lead in this highly-anticipated flick. The movie marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Produced by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, the film will feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.