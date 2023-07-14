Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

Actress Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer KL Rahul in January this year in a close-knit ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Suniel Shetty's daughter actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her cricketer beau, KL Rahul in January this year in a close-knit ceremony at the actor’s Khandala farmhouse. The intimate yet beautiful ceremony took place in the presence of their close friends and family. The newlyweds have been shelling out couple goals ever since. Recently, the Hera Pheri star was seen giving some valuable advice to his daughter on how to have a successful relationship. Meanwhile, on the other hand, he warned his son-in-law KL Rahul to stop being such a good boy.

Suniel Shetty's advice for daughter Athiya Shetty

Speaking to Mid-Day, Suniel Shetty said daughter Athiya Shetty has complete faith in her partner. He further advised her to lend her full support to her husband, KL Rahul, during the ups and downs. During the interview, the actor was asked what advice would he give Athiya Shetty. Replying to this, he was quoted as saying, "Be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely. He is an athlete, he will travel, you will not be able to travel with him all the time. Just like actors, athletes see highs and lows. When they’re scoring, they are at the end of the world."

Suniel Shetty has this to tell son-in-law KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty was also asked if he wishes to warn to his son-in-law KL Rahul about anything. Reacting to this, he said that he would ask the cricketer to stop being such a beautiful human being that others feel inferior compared to him. He added that Rahul should also not be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about.

Suniel Shetty said, "I always tell Athiya, you are blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child but… my wife, my mother, my sisters-in-law, my sister… all are obsessed with Rahul."

KL Rahul faces trolls

KL Rahul was recently slammed as he was seen partying at a strip club in London, almost immediately after he underwent surgery. However, Athiya Shetty came to his rescue.

Suniel Shetty's upcoming projects

Suniel Shetty will next star in the highly-anticipated laughter ride, Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt.