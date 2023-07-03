Suniel Shetty on Ahan and Athiya not attending Indian school: ‘Did not want anybody to treat them differently’

Suniel Shetty remembered how his father said that sending his kids abroad would cost him a lot of money. (Credits: Instagram)

Apart from being one of the most prominent actors of his time, Suniel Shetty is also a proud father to son Ahan Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty. Following in their father's footsteps, both Ahan and Athiya opted to make a name for themselves in showbiz. While Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie, Hero, Ahan Shetty made his debut with the 2021 release, Tadap. But did you know both of them have not done their schooling in India? Recently, Suniel Shetty opened up on the reason behind not sending his kids to an Indian school.

Why Suniel Shetty did not send his kids to an Indian school?

During an interaction with Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty remembered how his father said that sending his kids abroad would cost him a lot of money. The Dhadkan star also talked about his struggling days in the film industry as an actor.

He was quoted as saying during the interview, “I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are. I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are, and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘that’s a lot of money.’”

Suniel Shetty on censorship on OTT platforms

The Hera Pheri actor recently also shared his opinion on censorship on OTT platforms. Suniel Shetty believes that it is very hard to determine what to censor on OTT platforms. He added that everyone should be morally responsible while putting out content. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “In today’s world, there is a very thin line in everything. For instance, if you are taking advantage of no censorship in the space to sell junk, then it’s not fair. Restrictions, when it comes to age and content, should very much be there.”

Suniel Shetty's line-up

Suniel Shetty will next grace the silver screens with Hera Pheri 3. He will be seen collaborating with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt.