Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Holds Cigarette During Weekend Ka Vaar; Photo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

7 benefits of eating potatoes

7 critically-panned Bollywood films that are part of the Oscar Library

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Monsoon arrives in several states, PM Modi in Egypt, wrestlers protest & more | News Wrap, June 25

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's 94 goes in vain as DC wins by 15 runs

Pakistan PM Sharif warns of 'iron hand' response to violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Homeentertainment

entertainment

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

SS Rajamouli, who was recently on a road trip to Tamil Nadu, shared a montage on Twitter of his pictures from the various temple visits across the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Basking in the success of RRR, SS Rajamouli has decided to take some time off before commencing working on his next. The Baahubali maker recently went on a road trip and explored temples across Tamil Nadu. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account and shared a video revealing a few details of his visit to several temples in central Tamil Nadu with his family. SS Rajamouli also posted a montage on the micro-blogging site of his various pictures from the trip last month. The clip ended with the message, “Exploring central Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage and divine tranquility was soul-stirring.”

According to SS Rajamouli, his temple visit was “refreshing” and “uplifting.” He captioned the post, "Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing. Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this home land tour has been refreshing and uplifting.”

Going by SS Rajamouli's post, he seemed to have had a wholesome experience with his loved ones during the road trip.

Check:

SS Rajamouli’s next project

After RRR, SS Rajamouli will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for a project tentatively titled SSMB28. Billed as an “African jungle adventure” drama, the project has already created a massive buzz.

Recently, the writer of SSMB29 and SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad claimed that the movie will be bigger than RRR. Speaking to TV 9, the prominent writer was asked if audiences expect SSMB29 to be in the range of RRR. Replying to this, Vijayendra Prasad said it will be bigger than that. He was quoted as saying, "SSMB29 is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than RRR."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Is IRCTC serving only vegetarian food without onion, garlic in trains during Sawan month?

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

This man ran grocery shop, started his business from kitchen, then built Rs 500 crore company

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Virat Kohli: Check his weight loss diet plan, workout routine, know what he avoids in a meal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE