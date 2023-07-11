SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

SS Rajamouli, who was recently on a road trip to Tamil Nadu, shared a montage on Twitter of his pictures from the various temple visits across the state.

Basking in the success of RRR, SS Rajamouli has decided to take some time off before commencing working on his next. The Baahubali maker recently went on a road trip and explored temples across Tamil Nadu. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account and shared a video revealing a few details of his visit to several temples in central Tamil Nadu with his family. SS Rajamouli also posted a montage on the micro-blogging site of his various pictures from the trip last month. The clip ended with the message, “Exploring central Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage and divine tranquility was soul-stirring.”

According to SS Rajamouli, his temple visit was “refreshing” and “uplifting.” He captioned the post, "Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing. Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this home land tour has been refreshing and uplifting.”

Going by SS Rajamouli's post, he seemed to have had a wholesome experience with his loved ones during the road trip.

Check:

Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June . Could only_ pic.twitter.com/rW52uVJGk2 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli’s next project

After RRR, SS Rajamouli will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for a project tentatively titled SSMB28. Billed as an “African jungle adventure” drama, the project has already created a massive buzz.

Recently, the writer of SSMB29 and SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad claimed that the movie will be bigger than RRR. Speaking to TV 9, the prominent writer was asked if audiences expect SSMB29 to be in the range of RRR. Replying to this, Vijayendra Prasad said it will be bigger than that. He was quoted as saying, "SSMB29 is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than RRR."