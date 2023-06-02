Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed, but there's a snag

Just like Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fourth part will feature Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead.

Ever since the release of the 2021 Hollywood superhero drama Spider-Man: No Way Home, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the next instalment in the popular franchise. Now, their wait is finally over. Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal has opened up about the much-anticipated film. Speaking during an interview with Variety, she confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works and Tom Holland and Zendaya will return as the leads. But, the producer added that the project has come to a halt temporarily because of the writers' strike.

Amy Pascal was quoted saying, "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We're in the process, but [with] the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started.”

Talking about the upcoming dramas from the Spider-Man universe, Amy Pascal hinted at a live-action movie featuring Miles Morales' Spider-Man. She also confirmed a Spider-Woman film.

As for the strike, the members of the Writers Guild Association (WGA) have been protesting since May 2. They are demanding higher minimum pay and shorter exclusive contracts. The Writers Guild Association and the Alliance of Motion Picture, and Television Producers have not been able to reach an agreement despite six weeks of negotiations. This ongoing strike has caused delays for several films and television shows.

In case you don’t remember, the last Spider-Man movie goes to show us that Doctor Strange casts a spell that makes everyone forget about Peter Parker. But did it really work for MJ? This mystery is to be revealed only in the fourth part of the franchise.

If the reports are to be believed, Tom Holland and Zendaya grew closer to one another during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming and started dating one another.

Aside from the Spider-Man franchise, Sony Pictures is also working on other superhero films including the Kraven the Hunter movie, starring Aaron Taylor- Johnson. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year. In addition to this, a Madame Web film, featuring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will also reach the cinema halls by early 2024.