Unveiling Skanda - The Attacker: Title of Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Sreenu’s new film announced — Check Post

Director Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni joined forces for a pan-India movie, which was temporarily titled Boyapati RAPO. Now, the makers have unveiled the title of the movie, and it’s called Skanda - The Attacker. Sharing the title on Twitter, the makers wrote, “The Much Awaited #BoyapatiRAPO Titled as #Skanda - The Attacker Mass Title Glimpse.” The announcement poster features the protagonist in an intense avatar as he fights in water. This much-hyped project will now hit the screens on September 15. If reports are to be believed, the makers decided to postpone the drama to avoid a box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Ravi Teja-starrer, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The movie will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Skanda - The Attacker has been a hot topic of discussion among movie enthusiasts ever since its announcement, as it is going to be Ram Potheneni's first pan-Indian film. Going by the teaser of the drama released in May, it is going to be a total mass actioner.

Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Skanda - The Attacker will see Sreeleela as the leading lady opposite Ram Potheneni.

Ram Pothineni joins hands with Puri Jagannadh for Ismart Shankar 2

After Skanda - The Attacker, Ram Pothineni will collaborate with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit, Ismart Shankar. If reports are to be believed, the filmmaker has already concluded the scripting, and the film is expected to go on floors by October. The highly-anticipated sequel is likely to be launched by the second week of July.

The team has not yet begun the casting process for the drama. Nabha Natesh and Naddhi Agerwal were seen as the leading ladies in the original drama, which revolves around the life of Shankar, who losses the love of his life to a scuffle. In the meantime, as Arun also gets killed, Dr Sara helps transfer his memories to Shankar.