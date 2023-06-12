Sidhu Moose Wala’s AI Version Of Tumhe Dillagi Has Internet Talking

Sidhu Moose Wala's killing was connected to the gang rivalry prevalent in Punjab.

Since the tragic death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his devoted fans have yearned for one last opportunity to hear his voice. Now, it appears that their wish may soon be granted.

Amarjit Singh, a software engineer from the US, has taken the internet by storm with his use of artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the vocals of the late singer and those of other artists. He recently shared a video on social media showcasing this remarkable achievement.

Singh refers to it as a dream collaboration, featuring AI-generated vocals of renowned singers Atif Aslam, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sidhu Moose Wala.

In the clip, they passionately render Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful track, “Tumhe Dillagi.”

AI-Voice Of Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala met an untimely demise on May 19, 2022, when unidentified assailants fatally shot him in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident was connected to the gang rivalry prevalent in Punjab. He was merely 28 years old at the time of his tragic passing.

The release of this video has brought immense joy to Sidhu Moose Wala's fans, especially as it coincides with his birth anniversary on June 11.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Objects

However, following the video's viral success on social media, Sidhu Moose Wala's family has expressed their objection to the use of the singer's AI-generated voice. In a statement, DJ MRA conveyed, “Friends, as Sidhu Moosewala's team mentioned, I had the idea of using Al technology to keep his legacy and voice alive for generations. People loved the idea, but now we need to respect his family's wishes. I will not be making any more Al tracks of Sidhu's voice. Respect."

He added, "As a software engineer and a music enthusiast, I'm always looking for new ways to innovate. One idea that excited me was using AI to preserve Sidhu's voice and legacy for future generations. Many people were excited about this idea, and I kept creating more. However, after considering the wishes of the family, I have decided to stop creating these AI-generated pieces for Sidhu’s voice. It's important to always respect the wishes of the family and honour their legacy in the best way possible."