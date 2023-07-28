Headlines

Shweta Bachchan reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — Says this about mother Jaya Bachchan’s role

Jaya Bachchan, who is seen portraying the role of Ranveer Singh’s strict grandmother, Dhanlakshmi, has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the drama was released.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit theatres on July 28. The movie has opened to great reviews with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra being lauded for their performances. Jaya Bachchan who essays the role of Ranveer Singh’s stern grandmother, Dhanlakshmi, has been a topic of discussion among movie enthusiasts ever since the trailer of the drama was released. Now, the daughter of the legendary actress, Shweta Bachchan has revealed how her mother had to step out of her comfort zone for her latest outing.

Shweta Nanda reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and shared her views about the project. Appreciating Karan Johar for his impeccable filmmaking skills, she wrote, “No one does it better than you @karanjohar (red heart emojis) & to my awesome mama, who stepped way out of her comfort zone for this, I LOVE YOU !!! Keep on shining (nazar amulet emoji).”

Before the theatrical release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the makers held a special screening for the film fraternity.

Shweta Bachchan gifted Ranveer Singh a funky necklace during the event, a video of which went viral on social media. 

Abhishek Bachchan praises Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan also used social media to review Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He took to the Stories section of Instagram and shared, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film which marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 7 years revolves around a couple with opposite personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before tying the knot.

