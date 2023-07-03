Shriya Saran embraces her inner child, dances in the rain with daughter Radha: Watch heart-warming video

Shriya Saran has treated the netizens with such a cute post featuring her daughter Radha. (Credits: Instagram)

Shriya Saran is one of those actresses who leave no chance to share sneak peeks of their lives with fans through social media. Most recently, the diva took to Instagram and dropped a fun post of having a blast in the rain with her little bundle of joy, Radha. The heart-warming video was captioned, “Just because it was raining last week.” In one of the clips, the Drishyam actress can be seen channeling her inner child and jumping in the rain. In the other clip, Shriya is accompanied by her little one as the mother-and-daughter duo makes the most of the rain.

Fellow actress Shruti Haasan also reacted to the post with two heart emojis. However, this is not the first time that Shriya Saran has treated the netizens with such a cute post featuring her daughter Radha. Her Instagram feed is full of such enchanting posts with her little munchkin.

Shriya Saran tied the knot with beau Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 10, 2021. However, the actress managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for a long time, leaving her fans surprised with her pregnancy announcement.

Watch Shriya Saran’s video here:

Shriya Saran on why she kept her pregnancy a secret

Shriya Saran opened up about why she did not reveal her pregnancy at the time. She was quoted saying to Pinkvilla, “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that. But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work.”

On the professional front, after being a part of blockbuster hits such as RRR and Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran was recently part of the movie, Music School, and the sandalwood drama, Kabzaa.