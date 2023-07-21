Proud mom Shefali Shah’s touching words on son’s graduation: ‘Waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times’

Shefali Shah has two sons Aryaman and Maurya. The actress recently attended the graduation ceremony of her elder son and even dropped sneak peeks of the convocation on social media.

Shefali Shah has delivered some memorable performances over the years. Apart from being a gifted actress, she is also the mother of two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. Now, her elder son has graduated and the actress took to social media to share sneak peeks of the convocation. Shefali Shah also penned a touching note on Instagram after her son's graduation ceremony. She shared a few pictures from the ceremony on the internet, featuring her producer-husband Vipul Shah and their sons. She was all smiles as she posed with her loved ones. The actress opted for a white floral saree with minimal makeup for the special day.

Shefali Shah's long heartfelt note

Shefali Shah's heartfelt note started like this, " When my kids were babies, each moment was a new achievement. Their first flip over on their tummy, the first time they crawled, their first steps, first words. To the first time they tied their shoe laces. Many firsts and each one as special as the other. Then came the first day of toddlers school, fear rolling down through tears for them and me, then the colours, alphabets, poems, friends... with them I grew.”

Shefali Shah went on to say that as the kids grew older, the novelty of first experiences diminished, “yet each grade, each goal scored, each medal won, each meal they cooked, each laundry they did was as important.”

Shefali Shah added, “And here we are today, celebrating one of the most important and proud moments of a parents life, our sunshine boy’s graduation. I don’t know if it means as much to him, as it does to us. But as I saw him clean shaved, looking so handsome and royal in his robe, fiddling with the ill fitting graduation cap, seeming cool as a cucumber like it was no big deal... I realised I was crossing another milestone with him. Winning an accolade much more magnificent than any I have ever won. But our young man is still my little baby. He searched for us from the stage, smiled blushingly and took instructions from our gestures (across a hall filled with hundreds) to readjust his crown. Smiled, tipped his hat, shook hands with the chancellor, received his graduation certificate with pride and humility. Ofcourse I have waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times but to be there watching him sprout his wings I flew higher than I can ever explain. Bursting with pride and joy that only my kids can bring.”

In her long note, Shefali Shah added that her son showed them “around his campus, library, classrooms his first accommodation with a common kitchen everything.”

“We planned on going for a very nice celebratory dinner but by the time we did go everything had shut. We luckily found a hole in the wall take away pizza place, we stood together on the street in the square sharing the food. It couldn’t have been a better celebration even if we tried. Because any moment no matter how special or ordinary becomes priceless and precious because of my babies and I truly truly feel blessed by them,” Shefali Shah wrote.

Check:

Shefali Shah's England Diaries

A few days ago, Shefali Shah took off to England with her family. However, their holiday was interrupted by rain in the countryside. Nevertheless, they made the most of their time there. Posting a few photographs from the trip, Shefali Shah wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Of course, there were a lot of things that went wrong. Three hours drive to Lake District became six hours. Summer had decided to turn into monsoons. The ATM machine devoured one of our cards. The pretty pictures of the hotel were all fake. Rafting and Water Ghyll (that’s climbing rocks up a waterfall and then sliding and diving into the waterfall) got canned because the water levels were too high. And no one ate the theplas.”

Shefali Shah tied the knot with Vipul Amrutlal Shah back in 2000. She was earlier married to actor Harsh Chhaya from 1994 to 2000.