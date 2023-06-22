Sharmila Tagore says why her absence from films doesn’t mean a sabbatical

Sharmila Tagore attended an event organised by Help Age India in Delhi.

Sharmila Tagore was one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood of her time. However, she has been missing from the big screens for a while, though she has made appearances on OTT. Recently, the actress attended an event organised by Help Age India in Delhi. During the interactive session, Sharmila Tagore opened up about why her staying away from the silver screen does not imply a sabbatical from cinema.

She was quoted as saying, “I may not have been acting but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference.”

Sharmila Tagore on today’s TV content

Speaking on the content shown on television these days, Sharmila Tagore said that she does not approve of it. She explained, saying, “I am a member of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), and I feel that the content TV is offering today is quite regressive. Most TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies, and that is so unfortunate. The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us. Sometimes, we call the show makers, asking them to tweak or remove certain objectionable portions. But producers mostly refuse to budge as commerce often overrides logic.”

Sharmila Tagore on overprotecting elders

Sharmila Tagore even shared her views on overprotecting elders, urging them to create their own support systems and maintain individual lives. “Elderly people should not think, ‘Oh! My kids are not in the country, and I am alone.’ They should create their support system with their friends. I have my own life beyond my family, and my children have their own. These are the negotiations we make.”

She added, “Say, I’m having a cataract operation, I don’t need my son next to me, right? If it’s a life-threatening operation, then perhaps he should be there.

She also highlighted the fact that elderly people should be respected and allowed to make their own choices. “Kids never push an elderly person to do what they don’t want to do. Elders have a mind of their own, so just support them. It is quite easy to do that.

She also advised against constantly hovering and checking on elderly people, as it may not always be necessary. Supporting elders without excessive overprotection is a simple yet essential approach, according to her.