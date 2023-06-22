Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Sharmila Tagore says why her absence from films doesn’t mean a sabbatical

Speaking about staying away from movies, Sharmila Tagore said though she may not have been acting a lot, she has been talking about cinema on different forums.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Sharmila Tagore says why her absence from films doesn’t mean a sabbatical
Sharmila Tagore attended an event organised by Help Age India in Delhi.

Sharmila Tagore was one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood of her time. However, she has been missing from the big screens for a while, though she has made appearances on OTT. Recently, the actress attended an event organised by Help Age India in Delhi. During the interactive session, Sharmila Tagore opened up about why her staying away from the silver screen does not imply a sabbatical from cinema.

She was quoted as saying, “I may not have been acting but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference.”

Sharmila Tagore on today’s TV content

Speaking on the content shown on television these days, Sharmila Tagore said that she does not approve of it. She explained, saying, “I am a member of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), and I feel that the content TV is offering today is quite regressive. Most TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies, and that is so unfortunate. The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us. Sometimes, we call the show makers, asking them to tweak or remove certain objectionable portions. But producers mostly refuse to budge as commerce often overrides logic.”

Sharmila Tagore on overprotecting elders

Sharmila Tagore even shared her views on overprotecting elders, urging them to create their own support systems and maintain individual lives. “Elderly people should not think, ‘Oh! My kids are not in the country, and I am alone.’ They should create their support system with their friends. I have my own life beyond my family, and my children have their own. These are the negotiations we make.”

She added, “Say, I’m having a cataract operation, I don’t need my son next to me, right? If it’s a life-threatening operation, then perhaps he should be there.

She also highlighted the fact that elderly people should be respected and allowed to make their own choices. “Kids never push an elderly person to do what they don’t want to do. Elders have a mind of their own, so just support them. It is quite easy to do that.

She also advised against constantly hovering and checking on elderly people, as it may not always be necessary. Supporting elders without excessive overprotection is a simple yet essential approach, according to her.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.