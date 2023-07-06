Search icon
Shanaya Kapoor set to make South debut in Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha: Deets inside

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was earlier roped in by filmmaker Karan Johar for a moved titled, Bedhadak. The project has been at a standstill for some time now.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her South debut in superstar Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the most recent star kid to enter Bollywood. She has been roped in for filmmaker Karan Johar’s next titled, Bedhadak. However, the project has come to a standstill after one of the lead actors from the film, Lakshya Lalwani, was considered to play the lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, Stardom. For those who do not know, Shanaya Kapoor was also supposed to be a part of the film, Screw Dheela, alongside Tiger Shroff. However, that movie has failed to see the light of day.

Going by an India Today report, Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her South debut in superstar Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, this is going to be the producer's first pan-India film which will be made in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Directed by Nand Kishore, Vrushabha is expected to go on the floor later this month.

Ektaa Kapoor announces Vrushabha

Ektaa Kapoor recently announced the project on social media. Sharing a picture with Mohanlal and her father, actor Jeetendra, on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Posing with the legend and the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to be working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a pan-India bilingual Telugu-Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal.”

Ektaa Kapoor further added, “High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s role in Vrushabha

According to reports, Vrushabha will be a period drama, going back and forth between the past and present. However, at the heart of it, it will share the tale of a father and son duo. Shanaya Kapoor will reportedly have an extremely dynamic role in the movie, as her character will be responsible for connecting the past with the present. As per reports, her role will be both high on glam and performance-oriented.

Shanaya Kapoor has previously worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s 2020 drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

