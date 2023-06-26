Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Jawan teaser during ‘Ask SRK’ session

Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Bollywood in 1992 with the movie, Deewana.

Following the success of Pathaan, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eager awaiting the release of his next movie, Jawan. The actor recently completed 31 years in the entertainment industry. He stepped into Bollywood in 1992 with the movie, Deewana, co-starring the late Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri among others.

To mark the milestone, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host a session of ‘Ask SRK’ on Twitter. During the interactive session with fans, the actor was asked about the highly-awaited teaser of his next action thriller, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan teaser

Ahead of the ‘Ask SRK’ session, the actor tweeted, “Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK ??"

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with questions about filmmaker Atlee's directorial Jawan.

One fan asked, "Sir jawan teaser when?" Replying to this, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

On a light-hearted note, another fan asked, "Sir Jawan ke din patti baandh ke theatre jana h kya? #AskSRK. (Do we have to wear a military uniform and go to the theatre when Jawan releases).” Responding in his signature style, SRK said, "Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai! (No, I would rather you head to the theatre with youth-like enthusiasm).”

One fan even asked him about his debut movie, Deewana. "One thing which you will never forget from Deewana's Set?" Shah Rukh Khan reacted by saying, "Working with Divyaji and Rajji."

When a fan asked SRK about his proudest achievement in these last 31 years, he wrote, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it."

About Jawan

Jawan features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, along with Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Kenny Basumatary, Girija Oak, and Ganesh Gurung. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The project was initially scheduled to release on June 2, but was later pushed to September 7.