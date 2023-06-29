Sanjay Mishra-starrer Giddh wins Asia International Competition, qualifies for Oscars

Sanjay Mishra talked about the massive response to Giddh. (Credits: Instagram)

Versatile star Sanjay Mishra has added another feather to his cap as his short Hindi film, Giddh: The Scavenger, has won the Asia International Competition at the renowned Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023. Apart from that, the protagonist was also honoured with the Best Actor’ award at the festival. Now, Giddh: The Scavenger has officially qualified to compete at the Oscars. The project acts as a mirror to society, and talks about some ruthless realities that no one wants to discuss. The venture revolves around the life of an old man, who is forced to choose an unlikely means of earning. While his family is well-fed now, he begins to grapple with guilt.

Sanjay Mishra-starrer Giddh’s international appeal

This is not the first time that Giddh: The Scavenger has received appreciation from an international audience. The movie was earlier also selected as a finalist by the jury of the USA Film Festival 2023. In addition to this, it was also selected for many other esteemed international short film festivals such as the LA Shorts International Film Festival 2023 and the Carmarthen Bay International Film Festival 2023.

Sanjay Mishra talked about the massive response to Giddh: The Scavenger. He was quoted as saying, “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming global reception that our film Giddh has received. It has been an unforgettable journey, and the experience of collaborating with such an incredible crew will forever stay with me.”

The Vadh actor added, “We faced challenges head-on, pouring our hearts into every scene, and witnessing the magic that unfolded before our very eyes. As I look back on the countless hours of hard work and unwavering dedication invested in this project, I am profoundly moved by the reception and recognition that our labour of love has garnered.”

About Giddh: The Scavenger

Bankrolled by Ellanar Films in association with Amdavad Films, National award-winning director, Manish Saini has directed Giddh: The Scavenger. The cast includes Vaibhav Biniwale, Raj Vitthalpura, and Mayur Soneji along with Sanjay Mishra in major roles. Mehul Barot, Bharat Molkar, Ratilal Parmar, Bhupendra Prajapati, Shivam Saragara, and Bhavesh Shrimali form the supporting cast.