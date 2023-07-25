Samantha Ruth Prabhu sweats it out with workout buddies in Bali: Check

Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs intense stretches with her friends during her trip to Bali. This Instagram post is proof of her dedication to fitness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to treat the fans with fun snippets of her sabbatical on social media. However, as the fans are well aware, the Yashoda actress is a fitness freak, and she continues to follow her intense workout routine even during her downtime. The stunner recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a clip of a fruitful workout session. She can be seen performing some stretches with her friends during her trip to Bali. Her latest post is proof of her dedication to her fitness.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu used social media to share a few sneak peeks of her fun time in Bali. One of the pictures featured her standing outdoors, soaking in the greenery around her as she poses in a white string top with matching shorts and a big hat. She was also seen posing for a cute selfie with her friend Anusha Swamy. Her post was captioned "Mornings like these", along with a white heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoying her sabbatical from work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis, some time back. The actress was fulfilling her professional commitments in an extremely professional matter despite her health issues. However, now she has decided to put her work on the back burner and focus on her health. Going by Samantha's latest Instagram posts, she is making the most of her sabbatical from work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s professional commitments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two much-anticipated projects waiting to be released, Kushi and Citadel. In Kushi, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is touted to be a romantic comedy. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner, Kushi is slated to hit the silver screens on September 1. Originally made in Telugu, the movie will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also lead the action-packed spy series, Citadel. The Indian version of the American show of the same name, Varun Dhawan will be the male lead in the show. The cast also includes Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani playing ancillary roles.