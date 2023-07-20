Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes everyone a ‘Gelato morning’ as she cuddles with the newest member in her family — Check post

The latest photograph dropped by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram features her snuggling up with her cat Gelato in the bed.

After finishing her forthcoming projects, Kushi and Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take some time off from work. It looks like the actress is making the most of her sabbatical. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture giving a sneak peek into her blissful morning. The photo features the star snuggling up with her cute cat Gelato in the bed. She captioned the post, "Gelato morning to you." The smile on Samantha's face will surely melt your heart. Gelato is the newest member in her house, after her furry pets, Hash and Sasha.

Netizens react to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post

After seeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post, some Instagram users were keen to know where her pets Hash and Sasha were.

“Sam, where is Hash And Sasha?” asked one user.

A second user commented, “Cats will outsmart dogs every time. By the way what is our Hash and saasha's condition presently.”

A third user praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her simplicity. "So much talent, so much simplicity,” wrote the user.

Check Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu may lose around Rs 12 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from an auto-immune disease called Myositis. The actress has decided to not sign any new venture after Citadel and Kushi and reportedly even returned advance payments to producers. As a result of this, the actress will lose a lot of money during her sabbatical. According to reports, given that Samantha charges somewhere between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film, and she recently signed three projects, she stands to lose around Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming releases

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next grace the silver screen in Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic entertainer will be released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also star in Raj and DK's show, Citadel. Based on the American show of the same name, Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the male lead, along with Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani as supporting cast.