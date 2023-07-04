Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines as a married woman in latest photo from Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi

In the latest picture dropped by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram, only one side of her face is visible where she can be seen donning a golden jhumka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. (Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, two of the most bankable stars from the South Indian film industry, will be seen sharing screen space in the much-awaited romantic entertainer, Kushi. Movie enthusiasts are keeping an eye out for any updates on Shiva Nirvana's directorial. Till now, several looks from the film have been revealed by the makers in the form of posters. Recently, the leading lady of the movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared one of her avatars from the film herself on social media. Samantha took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing a red saree.

However, the picture only shows one side of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face, not revealing the complete look. She can be seen donning a golden jhumka, along with a mangal sutra.

The latest poster by the Yashoda actress has gone viral on the internet. The photo from the sets of Kushi has surely raised excitement for the movie among cinephiles. If the posters of the movie are any hint, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will essay the role of people who come from two opposite worlds.

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. They were earlier seen sharing screen space in the 2018 biopic, Mahanati. While they came together for only a couple of scenes in the Keerthy Suresh directorial, their chemistry was adored by fans.

About Kushi

Financed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, Murali G is the cinematographer for Kushi. Hridayam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has given the music for the drama, while Prawin Pudi has done the editing. Kushi is scheduled to reach cinema halls on September 1.

This apart, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also lead the much-hyped Hindi series, Citadel. The show is a spin-off of the English series of the same name. Helmed by director duo Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan has also been roped in as the lead for the Hindi version of Citadel. The protagonists will be seen performing some high-octane stunts in the action-packed series.

