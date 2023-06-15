Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on one year since myositis diagnosis

amantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis

It has been a year since actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis — a disease that changed her life. Despite battling severe health issues, she has been doing exceedingly well on the work front, earning admiration from movie enthusiasts for her resilience and determination. Samantha on Instagram dropped a few glimpses of her new normal. The pictures show her offering prayers at various religious sites. Accompanying the post, Samantha shared her thoughts in a long and heartfelt note.

Samantha's heartfelt note

She wrote, “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar, or grains with a cocktail of meds for the main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection, and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting...A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t.”

She added that during this phase, she came to realise the importance of focusing on what she can control, while letting go of the rest, and “keep moving forward one step at a time.”

She continued, “That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy, and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking.”

Samantha's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently occupied with the upcoming romantic entertainer Kushi. Made under the direction of Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda plays the male lead. Kushi is set to hit theatres on September 1.

Additionally, Samantha will also lead the upcoming Bollywood web series, Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan.