Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off sabbatical with road trip, grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae — Watch

Headlines

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Delhi-NCR news: Tomatoes at discount price of Rs 90 per kg in these places

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

10 healthiest sweet dishes

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

S Jaishankar defends India selling Russian crude, Siddaramaiah leads CM race & more | DNA News Wrap, May 17

WTC Final: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Fantasy11 Team | Ind vs Aus

BTS' V and Lady Gaga spark rumours of an exciting partnership, Army is excited | BTS Army | BTS |

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off sabbatical with road trip, grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae — Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now on a break from work, shared a few glimpses of her recent road trip. On her playlist was Thalapathy Vijay’s song Mellinamae from the 2001 film Shahjahan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take some time off from work to focus on her health. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming projects, Kushi and Citadel. Now, the Yashoda star has begun her sabbatical on a refreshing note as she went on a road trip to rejuvenate. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a few sneak peeks from her road trip. The video shows her enjoying the drive amid some beautiful weather while listening to old Tamil songs. On Samantha’s playlist was Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae track from the 2001 film Shahjahan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with Citadel director duo Raj and DK on social media. In the photo, she is seen posing in a stunning black bodycon dress and flashing a big smile. She penned a heartfelt note, stating that she wishes to make everyone associated with the show proud of her performance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further called her part in Citadel the “role of a lifetime”, and thanked all those who helped her during the making of the action-packed series. The caption read, “A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming.”

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis, for some time now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming releases

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two exciting ventures lined up for release, Kushi and Citadel. Inspired by the American show of the same name, Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the male lead for Citadel. What’s more, the action-packed show will also see Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani playing ancillary roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen as the leading lady in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers recently released the second track from the movie, Aradhya, which has received a tremendous response from the audience. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Hesham Abdul Wahab has scored the tunes for the much-anticipated drama.

Kushi is set to hit the silver screens on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Meet S Somanath, ISRO chairman and the brain behind Chandrayaan-3

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE