Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off sabbatical with road trip, grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae — Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now on a break from work, shared a few glimpses of her recent road trip. On her playlist was Thalapathy Vijay’s song Mellinamae from the 2001 film Shahjahan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take some time off from work to focus on her health. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming projects, Kushi and Citadel. Now, the Yashoda star has begun her sabbatical on a refreshing note as she went on a road trip to rejuvenate. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a few sneak peeks from her road trip. The video shows her enjoying the drive amid some beautiful weather while listening to old Tamil songs. On Samantha’s playlist was Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae track from the 2001 film Shahjahan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with Citadel director duo Raj and DK on social media. In the photo, she is seen posing in a stunning black bodycon dress and flashing a big smile. She penned a heartfelt note, stating that she wishes to make everyone associated with the show proud of her performance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further called her part in Citadel the “role of a lifetime”, and thanked all those who helped her during the making of the action-packed series. The caption read, “A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming.”

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis, for some time now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming releases

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two exciting ventures lined up for release, Kushi and Citadel. Inspired by the American show of the same name, Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the male lead for Citadel. What’s more, the action-packed show will also see Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani playing ancillary roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen as the leading lady in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers recently released the second track from the movie, Aradhya, which has received a tremendous response from the audience. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Hesham Abdul Wahab has scored the tunes for the much-anticipated drama.

Kushi is set to hit the silver screens on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.