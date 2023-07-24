Headlines

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Viral: Woman's underwater barbie dance leaves netizens amazed, user says, 'Is physics a joke for you?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Dhindhora Baja Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

After her short trip in India, Samantha jetted off to Indonesia with her friend Anusha Swamy for the much-needed vacation. She has dropped sneak peeks from her latest vacay on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been treating the fans to sneak peeks of her fun-filled sabbatical on Instagram, and netizens are in awe of them. Following her short trip within India, the Yashoda actress recently took off to Indonesia as part of her ongoing sabbatical. However, the diva was not alone. She was accompanied by her friend Anusha Swamy during her latest vacay. Samantha's latest Insta post includes snippets from her downtime in Bali. The primary pic posted by the Shaakuntalam actress gives us an insight into her morning as she stands outdoors, soaking in the greenery around her. 

Donning a white string top with matching shorts, and a big hat, the stunner can be seen flaunting her freshly chopped tresses. Her hat had the words 'dream on' written on it. Samantha was also seen channeling her inner photographer during her Bali trip. The post also included a cute selfie of Sam and her friend Anusha Swamy smiling at the camera. She captioned the post, "Mornings like these", along with a white heart emoji.

Netizens react to Samantha's post

Reacting to the post, Anusha Swamy wrote in the comment section, "Best ever." Samantha responded to the comment with red heart emojis. One of the netizens penned, "Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places." Meanwhile, another one said "The most beautiful, desirable, strongest woman in the world." One of the Insta users shared, “Enjoy your vacation Samantha dear.”

 

 

Samantha takes a break from work 

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis some time back and the actress was fulfilling her professional commitments despite battling the health issue. Although, now she has decided to take a small break from work, and focus on her health.

 

 

Samantha's lineup

Samantha's lineup includes the romantic drama Kushi and Bollywood series Citadel. Citadel is an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name. Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the male lead for the show, along with Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani in the secondary cast.

 

 

On the other hand, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi. 

 

 

Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Hesham Abdul Wahab has provided the music for Kushi. 

Scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on September 1 in Telugu, the movie will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE