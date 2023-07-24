A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

After her short trip in India, Samantha jetted off to Indonesia with her friend Anusha Swamy for the much-needed vacation. She has dropped sneak peeks from her latest vacay on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been treating the fans to sneak peeks of her fun-filled sabbatical on Instagram, and netizens are in awe of them. Following her short trip within India, the Yashoda actress recently took off to Indonesia as part of her ongoing sabbatical. However, the diva was not alone. She was accompanied by her friend Anusha Swamy during her latest vacay. Samantha's latest Insta post includes snippets from her downtime in Bali. The primary pic posted by the Shaakuntalam actress gives us an insight into her morning as she stands outdoors, soaking in the greenery around her.

Donning a white string top with matching shorts, and a big hat, the stunner can be seen flaunting her freshly chopped tresses. Her hat had the words 'dream on' written on it. Samantha was also seen channeling her inner photographer during her Bali trip. The post also included a cute selfie of Sam and her friend Anusha Swamy smiling at the camera. She captioned the post, "Mornings like these", along with a white heart emoji.

Netizens react to Samantha's post

Reacting to the post, Anusha Swamy wrote in the comment section, "Best ever." Samantha responded to the comment with red heart emojis. One of the netizens penned, "Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places." Meanwhile, another one said "The most beautiful, desirable, strongest woman in the world." One of the Insta users shared, “Enjoy your vacation Samantha dear.”

Samantha takes a break from work

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis some time back and the actress was fulfilling her professional commitments despite battling the health issue. Although, now she has decided to take a small break from work, and focus on her health.

Samantha's lineup

Samantha's lineup includes the romantic drama Kushi and Bollywood series Citadel. Citadel is an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name. Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the male lead for the show, along with Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani in the secondary cast.

On the other hand, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi.

Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Hesham Abdul Wahab has provided the music for Kushi.

Scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on September 1 in Telugu, the movie will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.