Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra in this stunning BTS

Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with Alia Bhatt. (Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated Bollywood dramas. Recently, the makers dropped the exciting teaser of the forthcoming flick and movie buffs were in awe of it. The latest preview of the movie has surely raised excitement among the fans.

Made under the direction of Karan Johar, the project will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog as the supporting cast.

Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt pose for a cute pic

Recently, Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with Alia Bhatt. In the photo, while the Raazi actress can be seen sitting right next to Dharmendra, the veteran actor is holding a tablet as both of them look at something on the screen, smiling.

Alia Bhatt mesmerised once again in her Rani avatar from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in green attire, while Dharmendra posed in a maroon sweater.

Sharing this picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. ……Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

Netizens react

The post received a lot of love from the netizens.

One user commented, "Love you both...so excited for the film.”

Another user had a long message for Dharmendra. The comment read, "No one can be as romantic like you present and past or future! We name our children’s after your children even I’m younger than your sons. You are the real He man of Hollywood and Bollywood. The most handsome man ever was born Great respect and love for you sir.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan Johar's return to direction after almost seven years. While Pritam is the music director, Manush Nandan is in charge of cinematography. Nitin Baid handles the editing for this Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios venture.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated for release on July 28.