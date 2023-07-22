Headlines

Kantara star Rishab Shetty to host Save Wildlife’s 4th season as campaign ambassador: What we know

Rishab Shetty is currently working on the sequel to his blockbuster drama, Kantara 2. The project is going to be a prequel to the original flick, Kantara.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Rishab Shetty became a national sensation after the release of Kantara. Now, the star is all set to don the host's hat for the fourth season of the show, Save Wildlife Campaign. He has also been appointed as the ambassador of the Save Wildlife Campaign. The first and second seasons of the campaign were led by actor Prakash Rai while Sri Murali stepped in for season three. The Save Wildlife Campaign is an initiative by Asianet Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha. It focuses on raising awareness about the difficulties faced by the forest department personnel and the communities living around the wildlife habitats.

It will further try to shed light on the ever-increasing conflict between animals and humans and will also attempt to explore solutions to promote peaceful coexistence between the two. Rishab Shetty is thrilled to take the audience back to their roots.

Rishab Shetty working on the sequel to Kantara

Rishab Shetty is presently busy with the sequel to his blockbuster drama, Kantara 2. The project is going to be a prequel to the original flick. While it is still unknown when the film will go on the floors, reports suggest that the actor and director is finalising the script for Kantara 2 at the moment. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under the banner of Hombale Films, the film will feature Rishab Shetty as the protagonist.

Opening up about the prequel, Rishab Shetty was quoted as saying, "What you have seen is actually part two, part one will come next year. The idea flashed in my mind while I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details."

Kantara released in September 2022. It’s the tale of Kambalachampion (Rishab Shetty) who gets into loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). Made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, the film turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office and minted Rs 450 crore.

