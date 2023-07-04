Rekha remembers her mother and ‘mentor’ Pushpavalli: ‘She taught me the grace of living with…love’

Rekha is the daughter of Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. (Credits: Instagram)

Even at the age of 68 Bollywood's iconic beauty Rekha can give any fashionista a run for their money. Her elegant sarees, red lipstick, and gajra have become a trademark for her unmatched beauty. For those who are not aware, Rekha is the daughter of Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. While her father was a well-known name in the Tamil film industry, her mother was a Kollywood actress. Recently, Rekha opened up about her late mother and the massive impact she has had on the actress’ life. During a recent interaction with Vogue Arabia, Rekha called her mother her “mentor.”

‘My mother walked the talk,’ says Rekha

According to Rekha, it was her mother who taught her the “grace of living with love.” The Silsila actress was quoted as saying, “My mother was my mentor, a woman of such finesse she felt like a goddess, a devi. She taught me the grace of living with gentility and love. She always said I should never lose the ankh ki chamak, or ‘twinkle in the eyes,’ because it is that joyful perception that makes one appreciate the beauty of a tiny seed that grows into a majestic tree. She also advised me wisely to practice what I love, not what I preach. She set the benchmark for me because my mother walked the talk.”

Rekha’s mother Pushpavalli passed away in 1991. The actress tries her best to live her life as per the core values of her mother.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Rekha's charismatic aura

Deepika Padukone talked about the veteran actress during a recent interview with Vogue Arabia. Deepika revealed that Rekha’s aura is magnetic, and she can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance. She added that Rekha’s performances cannot be matched. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan also stated that Rekha’s “charisma is unmatched.”

Rekha reacts to SRK and Deepika Padukone's comments

The veteran actress reacted to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's comments during her interaction with Vogue Arabia, “Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognise that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love.”