Kareena Kapoor marks 23 years in the film industry with a heartfelt post: ‘Born in front of the camera today’

Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2000 in JP Dutta’s Refugee. It was also the debut of her co-star in the movie, Abhishek Bachchan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and film fraternity members. (Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 23 glorious years in the Indian film industry. Commemorating the special occasion, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of her next film. She can be seen looking at the camera through the clipboard. The post was captioned, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…” Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor shared four heart emojis in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 romantic entertainer Refugee. JP Dutta directed the movie, which also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, the actress even dropped a poster of the movie on her Instagram stories.

 

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor’s post

Kareena Kapoor’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and film fraternity members.

Actor Vijay Varma commented, “Many congratulations Bebo ji. You’re the best.”

Rajesh Khattar reacted to Bebo's post stating, “Why only 23 but many more to go bringing in more love, praise & accolades of your loved one’s … congratulations .. more power to you & the cinema you create."

Additionally, one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Wow! 23years is amazing! I've watched you since I was a child and I fell in love with your performance. You are a phenomenal actress, keep the fire burning. Congratulations ma'am, love from Nigeria."

Another Instagram user said, "Those charming eyes full of childhood and safety."

Kareena Kapoor's work commitments

Kareena Kapoor will be a part of Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew. The actress will be seen alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. Touted to be a laugh-riot, the movie has been set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It will tell the story of three women, who get caught in a web of lies at the hands of fate.

Kareena Kapoor also has Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming suspense drama in kitty. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

