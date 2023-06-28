Search icon
Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla to join defence force

Ravi Kishan shared that his daughter Ishita Shukla told him she wants to join the Indian Army via the Agnipath scheme, to which he replied, "Go ahead beta."

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Ishita Shukla is expected to join the Indian Armed Forces under the Agneepath recruitment scheme. (credits: Twitter)

Ravi Kishan has been making headlines yet again, and this time the reason is his daughter Ishita Shukla. The star kid is expected to join the Indian Armed Forces under the Agneepath recruitment scheme very soon. For those who do not know, she is an NCC cadet and was even seen participating in this year's Republic Day parade. Ever since the news of Ishita Shukla joining the Indian Army reached social media, netizens have been sharing congratulatory messages for both the actor and his daughter.

Netizens react to Ishita Shukla joining the Indian Army

Ravi Kishan confirmed the news on social media. Reacting to the news, netizens praised the star kids with comments like, “We are proud of you both. He set an example for other leaders also", “Wow… finally seen a celebrity kid joining armed forces", “Proud of you", "Great to see that Politician kids are joining defence services. Hats off Ravi Kishan ji for accepting your daughter’s decision", and "Proudfull", among others.

 

 

Ravi Kishan's family life

For the unaware, Ravi Kishan got married to Preeti Kishan back in 1993. The couple are parents to three daughters namely -Riva, Tanishk, Ishita, and a son, Saksham. 

Ravi Kishan's professional commitments

Riva Kishan has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry ever since making his debut with 'Saiyan Hamaar'. Furthermore, he has also been a part of many Bollywood projects during his tenure as an actor.

Ravi Kishan was recently seen in the Bhojpuri flick, 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'. Additionally, he has been a part of web series like 'Matsya Kaand', 'The Whistleblower', and 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

