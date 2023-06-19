Rashmika Mandanna allegedly cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her manager; details here

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses these days. After Mission Majnu, the diva will next grace the silver screens with Allu Arjun's highly-awaited action entertainer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. But not everything seems to be going well in Rashmika's life. She has been allegedly cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her manager. If the recent reports are to be believed, when Rashmika Mandanna learned about the fraud, she terminated her manager with immediate effect. We would also like to mention here that her manager had been working with the Varisu star since the very beginning of her career. The actress has not yet commented on the reports.

Rashmika Mandanna fires her manager?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. The report claimed that the actress did not want to create a scene, and decided to deal with the situation on her own by firing her manager.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Now, let us shift our focus to Rashmika Mandanna's exciting lineup. Her professional commitments include the movie Animal. Made under the direction of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the venture will see Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The highly anticipated drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on 11th August.

Rashmika Mandanna In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna is presently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule. The second part of the acclaimed franchise has already created massive buzz among cinema lovers. The actress was seen as Srivalli in the action drama directed by Sukumar. Some time back, one of the diva's fans took to Twitter and urged Rashmika Mandanna to make her character of Srivalli in the second part stronger and more impactful. Reacting to the same, the star said, " I hope so".

Given the tremendous response to the first part, the expectations from Pushpa 2: The Rule are sky-high. Bankrolled by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film will see Allu Arjun reprise his character of a sandalwood smuggler. Pushpa 2: The Rule will show Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's characters locking horns with one another once again. Fahadh Faasil was introduced as the prime antagonist of the franchise towards the end of Pushpa: The Rise.