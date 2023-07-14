Rashmika Mandanna’s touching response to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother’s film Baby: ‘Super’

Rashmika Mandanna was seen wiping her tears as she walked out of the cinema hall after watching Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby. When asked about the film, she responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

The makers of Anand Deverakonda's romantic entertainer, Baby, recently arranged a special screening for the movie in Hyderabad. Among the attendees were Anand Deverakonda's brother Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika got emotional after watching the movie directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. After witnessing the movie, the Pushpa actress gave it a “super” review. Going by a clip doing rounds on social media, Rashmika Mandanna was seen wiping her tears as she walked out of the cinema hall. When the shutterbugs asked how she liked the movie, the actress responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a casual look for her night out at the movies. The stunner paired a blue denim with a white t-shirt and black hat. She was also careful to cover her face with a mask. The Mission Majnu actress is believed to be extremely close to rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda. The stunner is often seen promoting his movies.

Vijay Deverakonda is all praises for brother Anand Deverakonda's Baby

Vijay Deverakonda was also photographed as he stepped out after watching his baby brother Anand Deverakonda's latest release. The Liger actor also interacted with the media. He was quoted as saying, "I don’t want to talk much about the film, Baby. First of all, I thank all these crowds for coming here to watch the premiere. Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj, and Vaishnavi made me feel emotional and cry.”

About Baby

Made under the direction of Sai Rajesh, the project features Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the leading lady. Produced by SKN under the banners of Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers, Baby also has Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana playing supporting roles.

Touted to be a love triangle with modern twists, the venture revolves around the relationship between two childhood friends and what changes when they reach college and meet new people.

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda will next grace the silver screens with Shiva Nirvana's romantic drama, Kushi. He will be seen sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the highly-anticipated drama.