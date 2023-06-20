Search icon
Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela become parents: A look at how their romance blossomed

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela met during their college days through mutual friends. Their initial meeting happened in London, at a sports club.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela first met one another during their college days. (Credits: Instagram)

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have entered one of the most beautiful phases of their lives- parenthood. The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl today, June 20. Upasana Kamineni Konidela delivered the little bundle of joy in the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The duo have become parents after enjoying 11 years of marital bliss. Ever since the announcement of the little one's arrival, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for new parents RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also used the micro-blogging site to share a special post for his granddaughter. His sweet Twitter message went like this, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

 

 

As Ram Charan and his better half embark on a new journey, let us turn back the clock and take a look at their relationship timeline.

Jab they met

Ram Charan and Upasana have been shelling out relationship goals for more than a decade now. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela first met one another during their college days. They were introduced through mutual friends. Their initial meeting happened in London, at a sports club. They soon became friends and their friendship later transpired into love.

Marriage

Once Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela decided to take the plunge, everything fell into place for them. For those who do not know, their families knew each other beforehand and agreed to their marriage instantly. The couple got engaged on December 1, 2011, with the blessing of their parents. This was followed by a grand wedding ceremony the next year. Ram Charan and Upasana made for a regal bride and groom as they exchanged wedding vows in front of their family and friends. 

Last year, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy, much to the delight of their fans.

Ram Charan's work commitments

Now, talking about Ram Charan's work projects, he will lead director S Shankar's much-awaited political thriller, Game Changer. He will be seen romancing Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani in his next film. Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar will also be seen in crucial roles in the venture.

