Ram Charan's Special Note For BFF Sharwanand

On June 3, Telugu actor Sharwanand and his fiancée Rakshita Reddy got married. Ram Charan, a close friend of the actor, attended the lavish wedding in Jaipur. He blessed and wished the newlyweds. The actor from RRR has already posted some photos of the two of them on social media.

These two upcoming Tollywood stars are quite close. They have known each other since childhood and are the best of friends. They frequently share in one another's significant occasions and birthday celebrations Rakshitha and Sharwanand exchanged vows while wearing ivory attire. At the wedding, Ram Charan was likewise spotted in conventional attire.

The wedding ceremony exuded joy and laughter as the actors, Sharwanand, Rakshita, and Ram Charan, were captured in moments of mirth and camaraderie. In one photograph, Ram Charan can be seen holding a microphone, engrossed in conversation, with the couple beside him. Adorning a peach-coloured sherwani, Ram Charan showcased his elegant choice of attire for the occasion. The internet buzzed with excitement as various images of celebrities attending the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies went viral.

Expressing his heartfelt wishes, Ram Charan took to Instagram, sharing a picture of the newlyweds and captioned it, “Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshita congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life. May it be filled with joy and happiness.”

Before the lavish wedding ceremony, the couple held pre-wedding events like haldi and sangeet. Sharwanand wore an elegant golden sherwani, while Rakshita wore a gorgeous zari saree.

Apart from Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and others attended the wedding. One of the many visitors who attended was the producer Vamsi.

Ram Charan is now working on his next movie “Game Changer,” directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani has a key role in the film, and S. Thaman is in charge of the music. The actor then revealed the title of his upcoming movie with Buchi Babu Sana. The movie's specifics, nevertheless, have not yet been revealed.