Ram Charan, Jr NTR invited to become Academy members, SS Rajamouli pens congratulatory note: ‘Extremely proud…’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced a new list of 398 members. Some of the prominent names on the list from the Indian film industry are RRR actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, filmmakers Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and directors Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane. The list further has names like Baahubali fame music director MM Keeravani and casting director KK Senthil Kumar, along with documentary maker Shaunak Sen. Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has used social media to congratulate all those who have made it to the Oscars team.

The RRR maker took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil &Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year :)”

Indian names on the list

The list further incorporates members from every aspect of filmmaking like Bela Bajaria (executive, Netflix), Rafiq Bhatia (music, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Andrij Parekh (cinematographer, The Zookeeper's Wife), Shivani Pandya Malhotra (executive, Red Sea Film), Shivani Rawat (executive, ShivHans Pictures), Girish Balakrishnan (production and technology), Kranti Sarma (production and technology), Haresh Hingorani (visual effects, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero), and P.C. Sanath (visual effects, 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning).

More about the new members

The Oscars has more than 10,000 members. These members are entrusted with vivid responsibilities including voting for the nominees for the annual Oscars ceremony. Only Academy members can vote for Oscar winners. Next year, the Oscars are expected to take place on March 10.

Welcoming the new members to the Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang were quoted as saying, "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

India at Oscars 2023

The Indian film industry made quite a splash at Oscars 2023 with RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagging the Best Song award. Apart from that, The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film award. In Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was also nominated in the Best Documentary category.