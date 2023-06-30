Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter’s naming ceremony: Behind-the-scenes of the grand preparations

The couple will reveal the name of their daughter today through social media.

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on June 20. Now, the new parents are busy preparing for the naming ceremony of their little bundle of joy, which is slated to take place today, June 30. The star wife took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a sneak peek into the preps for the big day. Going by the clip, the entire house has been decorated with mango leaves and flowers, and it looks beautiful. The naming ceremony will take place at Upasana's mother's house, and the baby's cradle ceremony will be held at the grandmother's residence.

Ram Charan recently disclosed that he and his wife have already picked a name for their baby girl and will officially announce it soon. The couple will reveal the name of their daughter today through social media. The naming ceremony of the Mega Princess is expected to be attended by the entire Mega family. In addition to this, many celebrities are also expected to be a part of the event.

Ram Charan and Upasana's family photo

Upasana recently took to social media to drop the first photo with her daughter. The perfect family pic featured Ram Charan, Upasana, their daughter, and their pet dog Rhyme. She captioned the post, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme."

Ram Charan and Upasana's first public appearance with daughter

The RRR star made his first public appearance with his wife and the baby girl after they were discharged from the hospital. Addressing the media, he talked about becoming a father. When asked if the Mega Princess looks like him or Upasana, Ram Charan replied, “Like me,” with a big laugh.

Ram Charan's next, Game Changer

Up next, Ram Charan will be seen leading S Shankar's political thriller, Game Changer. With Kiara Advani as the leading lady, the Telugu drama will also star Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, ace composer S Thaman has rendered the music for the drama.