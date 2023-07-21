Headlines

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Barbieheimer: AI reimagines crossover of Oppenheimer with Barbie

Weight loss: Ice therapy to lose belly fat

Rare, unseen photos of Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Adipurush gets relief from Supreme Court, proceedings in High Courts stayed, petition to cancel certification dismissed

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

Touted to be a small-town love story set in Lucknow, Bachpan Ka Pyaar marks the first association of the leads Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkummar Rao is presently busy with the sequel to his highly-acclaimed drama, Stree 2, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. However, before the movie reaches the audience, the actor has already signed his next. He has joined forces with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming movie titled Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The Badhaai Do actor will be seen sharing screen space with actress Vaani Kapoor. This will be their first on-screen pairing. The film is billed as a small-town love story set in Lucknow. Conceptualised and directed by Apurva Dhar, Bachpan Ka Pyaar is likely to go on the floors by August this year.

The venture marks Rajkummar Rao's third collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. They previously worked together in the 2019 crime drama, Article 15, and the 2023 film, Bheed. However, this will be Vaani Kapoor's first association with the director-producer. Further details regarding Bachpan Ka Pyaar's cast and crew are still under wraps.

Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming projects

Rajkummar also has Raj and DK's web series, Guns & Gulaabs, in his kitty. The show will be premiering on OTT platforms on August 18. The primary cast will include Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. Sharing the release date, streaming giant Netflix wrote on social media, "Coming on 18 August". Produced under Raj & DK's banner D2R Films, the show will share a tale that depicts love and innocence in a world of crime.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will see Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their characters from the original drama. The makers have already revealed the first look of the highly-anticipated film. Varun Dhawan is also expected to make a special appearance in Stree 2 as it is a part of Maddock Films’ horror world.

Rajkummar Rao's lineup also includes Mr and Mrs Mahi.

What's next for Vaani Kapoor?

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shonali Rattan Deshmukh's directorial, Sarvgunn Sampann. The actress is also a part of the forthcoming web series, Mandala Murders. She will be making her web series debut with the crime thriller that has been backed by Yash Raj Films.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Twitter Followers Cheap

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE