Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

Touted to be a small-town love story set in Lucknow, Bachpan Ka Pyaar marks the first association of the leads Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao is presently busy with the sequel to his highly-acclaimed drama, Stree 2, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. However, before the movie reaches the audience, the actor has already signed his next. He has joined forces with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming movie titled Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The Badhaai Do actor will be seen sharing screen space with actress Vaani Kapoor. This will be their first on-screen pairing. The film is billed as a small-town love story set in Lucknow. Conceptualised and directed by Apurva Dhar, Bachpan Ka Pyaar is likely to go on the floors by August this year.

The venture marks Rajkummar Rao's third collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. They previously worked together in the 2019 crime drama, Article 15, and the 2023 film, Bheed. However, this will be Vaani Kapoor's first association with the director-producer. Further details regarding Bachpan Ka Pyaar's cast and crew are still under wraps.

Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming projects

Rajkummar also has Raj and DK's web series, Guns & Gulaabs, in his kitty. The show will be premiering on OTT platforms on August 18. The primary cast will include Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. Sharing the release date, streaming giant Netflix wrote on social media, "Coming on 18 August". Produced under Raj & DK's banner D2R Films, the show will share a tale that depicts love and innocence in a world of crime.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will see Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their characters from the original drama. The makers have already revealed the first look of the highly-anticipated film. Varun Dhawan is also expected to make a special appearance in Stree 2 as it is a part of Maddock Films’ horror world.

Rajkummar Rao's lineup also includes Mr and Mrs Mahi.

What's next for Vaani Kapoor?

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shonali Rattan Deshmukh's directorial, Sarvgunn Sampann. The actress is also a part of the forthcoming web series, Mandala Murders. She will be making her web series debut with the crime thriller that has been backed by Yash Raj Films.