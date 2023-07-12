Headlines

Timeless Bollywood classics Bawarchi, Mili, Koshish to be remade: What we know

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Sanjeev Kumar have been applauded for their memorable performances in these Bollywood classics.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta from Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions have something very exciting for moviegoers. These two banners have decided to jointly produce the official Hindi remakes of three Bollywood classics — Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan-starrer Mili and Sanjeev Kumar and Jay Bachchan-starrer Koshish. They plan to adapt these evergreen classics for today's age. Announcing the remakes, Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta said that it was a huge responsibility to remake these three classics as they are celebrated in India and across the globe.

They added that these movies were made by the legendary Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee “who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come.”

“These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live up to the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audiences’ hearts far and wide,” said Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta.

Sameer Raj Sippy said that he feels movies are about defining moments, and should be interesting enough to share with people. However, the filmmaker feels that it is time to take classic stories and repackage them for modern times. All three movies — Koshish, Bawarchi, and Mili — hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Celebrated actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Sanjeev Kumar have been applauded for their memorable performances in these movies.

Know these 3 classics:

Koshish: Made under the direction of Gulzar, Koshish featured Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles. The story revolves around the life of a married couple who suffers from hearing and speech impairment and the difficulties they have to go through to raise their son.

Bawarchi: Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan-starrer Bawarchi is the tale of the Sharma family that manages to scare away every household help. However, things change for the better when their new hire, Raghu, proves to be remarkably efficient. But there happens to be more to him than meets the eye.

Mili: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came together for Mili. The drama was about a man, Shekhar, who ends up falling for the bubbly girl next door, Mili. When he asks for her hand in marriage, he learns that she suffers from a fatal medical condition and has only a few weeks to live.

