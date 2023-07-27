Inside Parineeti Chopra’s beau Raghav Chadha’s journey: Politician opens up about friendly teasing

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony on May 13. The celebration was held at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi.

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines for her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. They exchanged rings in a grand ceremony on May 13. The ceremony took place at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family members. Many bigwigs including Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress leader Kapil Sibal were present during the celebration. Now, during a recent media interaction, Raghav Chadha opened up about how life has changed post his engagement with Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking to The Quint, Raghav Chadha initially said that he believes that the conversation should be restricted to political alliances and not personal alliances. Nevertheless, later he admitted that his colleagues, co-workers, and seniors in the party used to tease him a lot about getting married. However, after the engagement, they tease him a little less as they are aware that he will be getting married soon.

Will Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get married in Rajasthan?

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha knew one another for many years before getting into a relationship. Since the engagement, fans are eager to find where they would get married and when. The couple was also photographed as they scouted wedding locations in Udaipur. It is believed that they wish to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Rajasthan, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were also seen performing sewa at the Golden Temple. They were seen washing dishes there. It is being speculated that they would have a winter wedding. However, they have not made an official announcement yet.

Parineeti Chopra's professional commitments

Parineeti Chopra will next lead Imtiaz Ali's directorial, Chamkila. She will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. While Dilijit Dosanjh will essay the titular character in the drama, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Amarjot Kaur. The project has been filmed largely in Punjab.