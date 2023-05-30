Priyanka Chopra's Love For Parathas Is All Things Relatable

Priyanka Chopra took a lie detector test for Amazon Prime Video.

Our very own 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra, has been making waves with her recent appearance in the thrilling spy series Citadel. This captivating show by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, has been grabbing the attention of viewers everywhere. But her fabulous performance as agent Nadia Sinh is not all that Priyanka Chopra is in the news for these days.

In a daring move, Priyanka Chopra took on a lie-detector test for Amazon Prime Video. This fascinating test gave her a chance to spill the beans on both her professional and personal life, making it an intriguing experience for all. The questions she faced ranged from peculiar to serious, generating a lot of curiosity in her fans. Covering a wide range of topics, from her films to her snoring habits, Priyanka Chopra answered every question with a wide smile on her face.

When asked about a film experience she disliked, Priyanka Chopra didn't shy away from being honest. Though she did not disclose the specific movie, PeeCee did confess that the overall experience was rather unpleasant, "It was quite hateful," Priyanka Chopra said. She added that she found herself waiting around for hours, her lines made no sense, and she was constantly cast as a damsel in distress, which doesn't align with her true personality.

In another light-hearted and fun moment, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she had ever farted in public. To this, the Dostana star boldly admitted, "Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." The actress did not hold back from poking fun at herself when asked if she had ever told someone she was “on her way” when she had not even left. PeeCee confessed with a laugh, "Yes, every time. I'm always on the way, so never believe me when I say that!"

On a lighter note, Priyanka Chopra had to make some tough choices during the test. When faced with the decision between parathas and burgers, the actress could not resist her love for Indian food and proudly proclaimed, "Just had three parathas this morning." When asked to choose between the Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles, she playfully sided with the Jonas Brothers, declaring, "Are you kidding? It's a band versus one person!"

Priyanka Chopra's participation in the lie-detector test added a personal touch to her interaction with fans, showcasing her candid and witty side.

Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in Citadel Season 2. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline