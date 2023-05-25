Search icon
Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel BTS Is All About “Blood, Sweat, And Tears”

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to the final episode of the season, which will stream on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel BTS Is All About “Blood, Sweat, And Tears”
Priyanka plays agent Nadia Sinh in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel is a big hit among the fans of the superstar. Citadel, which is being touted as a slick espionage escapade, boasts of movie-scale action and a riveting premise. Amazon Prime Video's six-episode show sees Priyanka executing terrific stunts with finesse and fans have loved this avatar of the actress. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the final episode of the season which will stream on Friday. 

Now, Priyanka has shared intriguing behind-the-scenes Instagram Reels from the sets of Citadel. The Reels show how some of the stunts were shot and all the preparation that went into the action scenes. 

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Blood, sweat, and tears, literally. So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators Don Theerathada, James Young and Nikki Powell. You made doing my own stunts feel like a cakewalk. Wait, what, Kidding! There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe. Thank you!! Also, Special thanks to my amazing stunt double, Anisha Tee Gibbs, who did all the falling/landing (the tough stuff) on my behalf. Couldn’t have done this without you all. Season finale this week.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

The Reels has gained traction on Instagram with over four million views in just a few hours. In fact, the Reel has increased the hype around the final episode of the series. 

Fans have showered their love on Priyanka under the Reel. One fan wrote, “Babe you are really brilliant and a shining star for me.” Another fan commented, “Terrific.” 

Priyanka portrays the role of espionage agent Nadia Sinh in Citadel. Richard Madden is also part of the series. Citadel is backed by the Russo Brothers. The Indian version of Citadel will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. 

