Priyanka Chopra's latest photos from Rome have Nick Jonas' attention

Priyanka Chopra dressed in all white for a function in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra was in Rome for the Bulgari Hotel opening and the actor once again raised the fashion quotient high. The Citadel star chose a white thigh-high cut dress with a plunging neckline, and white heels at the launch of a Bulgari resort in the Italian capital. She wore ornamental jewellery from the company and pulled her hair back in two pigtails. Priyanka Chopra’s latest images have set Instagram ablaze.

Let’s just say that Priyanka Chopra looked positively angelic in her all-white ensemble. Posing with the historic buildings of Rome behind her, the actor gave her fans major style goals.

How Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s all-white look

Priyanka dropped the images with the message, "Best of luck to my @bulgari family on the official opening of @bulgarihotels in Rome (white heart emoji) #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels (camera emoji): @nicolasgerardin."

Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband and musician, responded to the image by dropping a series of heart-eye emojis.

Jessica Alba wrote, "Stunning”, followed by a string of fire emojis.

"I am speechless that she's 40," a fan exclaimed.

Another admirer remarked, "She looks like a goddess. It's as if she never aged. Exactly how I remembered her from the nearly 20-year-old film Aitraaz.

A fan exclaimed, "Hair, make-up, everything is on point, Queen!"

Priyanka Chopra was seen seated at a table with designer Lucia Silvestri and other members from Bulgari in some Instagram Stories shared by her manager Anjula Acharia. In the picture, Priyanka was dressed in a patterned jacket set over a black top. She was all smiles for the camera.

Anjula Acharia also posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra with her on the sidelines of the event and wrote, "This was a wonderful vacation honouring the inaugural of @bulgarihotels Roma alongside my lady in crime, @priyankachopra, that usually stuns in this jewellery and captivates everywhere she goes!"

Priyanka Chopra with Zendaya at Bulgari hotel opening

Priyanka also posed with actor, singer, and model Zendaya at the occasion. The two stars grinned at each other as they appeared before the paparazzi. In a video, Zendaya could be seen wearing a sparkling black suit from Valentino. The Spider-Man star and PeeCee perfectly complemented each other in their outfits.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Recently, Priyanka appeared in the spy thriller Citadel on Prime Video. She is filming for Heads Of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka will appear in the Farhan Akhtar-directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt