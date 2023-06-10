Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra's latest photos from Rome have Nick Jonas' attention

Priyanka Chopra has always been serving top-notch fashion goals. The latest pictures of the actress from an event in Rome is all about glamour.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra's latest photos from Rome have Nick Jonas' attention
Priyanka Chopra dressed in all white for a function in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra was in Rome for the Bulgari Hotel opening and the actor once again raised the fashion quotient high. The Citadel star chose a white thigh-high cut dress with a plunging neckline, and white heels at the launch of a Bulgari resort in the Italian capital. She wore ornamental jewellery from the company and pulled her hair back in two pigtails. Priyanka Chopra’s latest images have set Instagram ablaze.

Let’s just say that Priyanka Chopra looked positively angelic in her all-white ensemble. Posing with the historic buildings of Rome behind her, the actor gave her fans major style goals.

How Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s all-white look

 Priyanka dropped the images with the message, "Best of luck to my @bulgari family on the official opening of @bulgarihotels in Rome (white heart emoji) #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels (camera emoji): @nicolasgerardin."

Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband and musician, responded to the image by dropping a series of heart-eye emojis.

Jessica Alba wrote, "Stunning”, followed by a string of fire emojis.

"I am speechless that she's 40," a fan exclaimed.

Another admirer remarked, "She looks like a goddess. It's as if she never aged. Exactly how I remembered her from the nearly 20-year-old film Aitraaz.

A fan exclaimed, "Hair, make-up, everything is on point, Queen!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

Priyanka Chopra was seen seated at a table with designer Lucia Silvestri and other members from Bulgari in some Instagram Stories shared by her manager Anjula Acharia.  In the picture, Priyanka was dressed in a patterned jacket set over a black top. She was all smiles for the camera.

 Anjula Acharia also posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra with her on the sidelines of the event and wrote, "This was a wonderful vacation honouring the inaugural of @bulgarihotels Roma alongside my lady in crime, @priyankachopra, that usually stuns in this jewellery and captivates everywhere she goes!"

Priyanka Chopra with Zendaya at Bulgari hotel opening

Priyanka also posed with actor, singer, and model Zendaya at the occasion. The two stars grinned at each other as they appeared before the paparazzi. In a video, Zendaya could be seen wearing a sparkling black suit from Valentino. The Spider-Man star and PeeCee perfectly complemented each other in their outfits.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi (@jerryxmimi)

 

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Recently, Priyanka appeared in the spy thriller Citadel on Prime Video. She is filming for Heads Of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka will appear in the Farhan Akhtar-directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.