Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify contract comes to an end?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines ever since their relationship went public. Their fans want to know everything about what's going on in their lives. These two further entered a two-and-a-half-year partnership with music and podcast app Spotify. Harry and Meghan came up with the Archetypes podcast. which premiered back in August 2022.

This podcast was used as a medium to talk about the labels holding women back. The show saw some big names such as Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling, among others as guests.

The final episode of the first season of the podcast titled ‘Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift’ was out on November 29, 2022. The episode in question was attended by the likes of Judd Apatow, Andy Cohen, and Trevor Noah. Every episode of the podcast was for a 1-hour duration.

Given the response to the initial season of the podcast, the fans were eagerly waiting for the second season of the show. Now, the latest update regarding the Archetypes podcast is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be coming back for the second season. Their deal with Spotify has not been renewed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal over?

Spotify and Sussexes’ Archewell Audio issued a joint statement that said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

In addition to this, one of the Archewell Productions spokeswomen told The Wall Street Journal that Meghan Markle plans to create further content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.

If a source from New York Post is to be believed, Harry and Meghan failed to come up with enough content to justify their payment of around $20 million. During the first season of the podcast, the duo created only 12 episodes. For the unversed, Meghan had put the Archetype podcast on the backburner back in September 2022 during the official mourning period after Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix for an estimated $100 million back in 2020 for their docuseries named Harry & Meghan.