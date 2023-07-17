Headlines

Pranitha Subhash touches husband's feet on Bheemana Amavasya

Last year, Pranitha Subhash was criticised for sitting at her husband's feet during the Bheemana Amavasya pooja. Her Instagram post led to mixed reactions from netizens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

South actress Pranitha Subhash celebrated the festival of Bheemana Amavasya on July 17. The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped sneak peeks of the celebration of the festival for the long life of the male members of a family. In the picture dropped on the photo-sharing app, the actress can be seen touching the feet of her husband. She looks as beautiful as ever in a yellow salwar kameez. Her post was accompanied by a long note stating that her gesture should not be seen as an act of patriarchy because the ritual holds a lot of significance for her.


Pranitha Subhash wrote on Instagram, "Offering puja on the occasion of Bheemana Amavasya this morning. To you, it may be a show of patriarchy (from what I saw last year, with meme pages etc debating this), but to me, it holds great significance. In Sanatana Dharma, most rituals have a story to back why it is significant. And to argue that Hindu rituals are patriarchal is completely baseless as it’s one of the few faiths where Goddesses are worshipped equally."
 

Pranitha Subhash faced a lot of backlash for her pictures from last year's Bheemana Amavasya pooja. In the photo, the actress was seen sitting at her husband’s feet, which led to mixed reactions from the netizens. While some called the ritual sexist, others praised her for staying in touch with her customs.

Reacting to the trolls, she told ETimes, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual (sic). Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 percent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore."

Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju back in 2021. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Arna in 2022.

Pranitha Subhash's upcoming movies

Pranitha Subhash is all set to make her Malayalam debut with D148. Starring Dileep as the lead, the project has been written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The movie is being backed by Super Good Films and Iffaar Media.

