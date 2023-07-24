Headlines

Entertainment

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

According to the reports, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD which was originally slated to release on January 12, 2024 has been postponed to May 9, 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Post the Adipurush debacle, Prabhas fans pinned all their hopes on his next, Kalki 2898 AD. However, it looks like they will have to wait a little longer to witness their beloved star on the big screens once again. The rumours are rife that the makers have decided to push the release of this highly-awaited drama. The film was initially slated to release on January 12, 2024 but has reportedly been postponed to May 9, 2024. 

If the reports are to be believed, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD Ashwini Dutt has decided to keep May 9 as release date as it holds a special significance for him. His earlier movies released on this date performed extremely well at the box office. Furthermore, reports suggest that  a lot of VFX work also needs to be finished, leading to a delay in the release. The venture incorporates a lot of VFX and keeping in mind that the first look of Prabhas from the film faced backlash from the netizens, the filmmakers reportedly wish to deliver only the best to the audience, even if it means making them wait a little.

Made under the direction of Nag Ashwin, the project that was originally titled Project K is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 600 crore. The movie touted to be a science fiction drama will be released in two parts. Addressing the San Diego Comic-Con, producer Ashwin Dutt was quoted saying that Kalki 2898 AD is still an Indian film at heart, "It’s Indian mythology, our culture, from being a south Indian, from being Telugu, from being Indian, from being a fan of Star Wars, all of that love comes into this one thing. It’s a new kind of thing."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Backed by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy are a part of the film's core cast. Billed to be the most expensive Indian movie made to date, the flick has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Now, talking about Kalki 2898 AD's technical crew, Santhosh Narayanan has rendered the songs and background score for the film, whereas Djordje Stojiljkovic is responsible for the camera work. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has looked after the movie's editing.

