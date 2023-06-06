Prabhas’ Tirumala temple visit sets stage for ‘Adipurush’ pre-release event

Before Adipurush pre-release Prabhas offers prayers at Tirumala temple.

Fans of Prabhas are eagerly awaiting the actor’s next project. He has an exciting line-up ahead, with promising ventures such as “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut. The makers are actively promoting this upcoming mythological drama, and a pre-release event was organised on June 6. Prior to the event, Prabhas visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati early in the morning.

In the photos and videos circulating on social media, Prabhas, known for his role in “Baahubali,” can be seen in a white kurta and dhoti paired with a red silk garment. The pre-release event of “Adipurush” is scheduled to take place in Tirupati, where the film's second trailer will be unveiled.

Ahead of #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent in Tirupati, Pan India Mega Star #Prabhas Anna had a VIP Beak Darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. on Behalf of AP Government @VikranthYReddy Received Prabhas Anna !



“Adipurush,” produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is a cinematic adaptation of the “Ramayana.” This pan-Indian film stars Prabhas as King Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), and Sunny Singh as Lakshaman (Lakshman).

The trailer of the film was unveiled sometime back with enhanced VFX. This was done after the teaser was brutally trolled for poor graphics.

Recently, veteran actor Sunil Lahiri, who was seen as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's “Ramayan” talked about Sunny Singh portraying the character in “Adipurush.” Speaking to IANS, he said, “At this stage, it is very difficult to say anything because there is hardly anything shown of Lakshman’s character in the trailer, but I am sure Sunny is a good actor and he must have done justice to the role since he also has previous references of the character.”

Adipurush is set to hit theatres on June 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while Karthik Palani handles the cinematography. The movie will also be presented in 3D and IMAX formats.

In addition to “Adipurush,” Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s “Salaar” and Nag Ashwin's “Project K.”