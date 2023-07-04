Pawan Kalyan arrives on Instagram! Power Star makes sensational debut with over 600K followers already

Pawan Kalyan has finally made his debut on Instagram. (Credits: Instagram)

The wait is finally over! One of the most prominent Telugu actors, Pawan Kalyan has finally made his debut on Instagram. While the Bheemla Nayak star has not shared any post on the photo-sharing app till now, his official Instagram account is active. Pawan Kalyan’s brother, actor Nagendra Babu, recently revealed that the Power Star will be making his Instagram debut shortly. He took to his Instagram account and informed about Pawan Kalyan’s plan to expand his social media presence. He has already received 400K followers on the photo-sharing app, and the number is increasing rapidly.

Nagendra Babu recently shared a silhouette of brother Pawan Kalyan on Instagram with a background including posters from his movies Johnny (2004), Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996), and Agnyaathavaasi (2018).

The poster was accompanied by the caption, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.”

Check out his Instagram profile - https://www.instagram.com/pawankalyan/?hl=en

The Tollywood star is already on Twitter and enjoys a massive following of 5.3 million users.

Pawan Kalyan’s professional commitments

Though Pawan Kalyan is occupied with his political work, the Power Star has still managed to keep his acting career at the forefront. He will be seen in four movies this year.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the forthcoming laughter ride, Bro. Ace composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the project, which is expected to hit theatres on July 28. Made under the direction of Samuthirakani, Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli has taken care of the film's editing.

Pawan Kalyan will also be a part of Sujeeth’s directorial, OG, Harish Shankar's highly-awaited action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Krish Jagarlamudi-helmed period action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Power Star will be seen playing different roles in these films.