Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur clicked together — On-screen collaboration on cards, ask fans: Check photo

Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur might be seen collaborating on-screen soon. (Credits: Instagram)

Two of the most prominent actors from the Indian film industry, Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur, have garnered a lot of eyeballs recently and the reason is a social media post. The Sita Ramam actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a photo with the Bahubali star. The picture that was clicked during a recent event features the two stars posing on the stairs in stylish attires. Mrunal Thakur oozed charm in a denim pantsuit, light makeup, and straight-open tresses. She was seen giving out some major boss lady vibes in her latest avatar. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati looked handsome in a semi-formal ensemble with a hat on his head.

Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur to work together?

This latest post by the diva has given rise to speculations that Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur might be seen collaborating on-screen soon. While no official announcement has been made in this regard till now, if these rumours turn out to be true, this will be the first time that these two will be seen working together.

cre_Trending

Mrunal Thakur’s professional commitments

After making a strong debut in the Telugu film industry with Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur is slowly making her way into the South cinema. At the moment, the actress is occupied with the shoot of her next, Nani30, with Nani. The first look poster of this yet-to-be-titled drama shows Mrunal Thakur dressed in a traditional South Indian saree as she poses on the beach.

Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the female lead for Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda's next. Helmed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Rao banner, the movie has been named VD13 for now. The film was launched recently in the presence of the lead actors.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the OTT series, Rana Naidu. His uncle Venkatesh Daggubati played his on-screen father in the series. The project was an adaptation of acclaimed American crime series, Ray Donovan. Rana Naidu got positive reviews from the audience for its captivating narrative and powerful performances. Now, fans are thrilled to see what the actor comes up with next. His recent photo with Mrunal Thakur has further added to the excitement.