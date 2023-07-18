Headlines

Meet India's richest football player, it's not Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Sandhu; net worth is...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik burns the internet in sexy floral bikini, watch

Rajinikanth’s Maldives getaway: Laidback vibes and barefoot beach walk steal the show: See photo

The latest picture of Rajinikanth from his Maldives vacation features him walking barefoot on the beach donning a casual red T-shirt and black shorts.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth recently took some time off work and flew to the Maldives for a short vacation. The Darbar actor reached the Maldives last week after wrapping up the shoot for Lal Salaam. He will be seen in a special appearance in the movie, which has been made under the direction of his daughter, Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Now, a new picture of the actor from his latest holiday has surfaced on social media. The picture features Rajinikanth walking barefoot on a the beach, donning a casual red T-shirt and black shorts.

Rajinikanth's Maldives vacation

As Rajinikanth reached Maldives, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and shared two pictures of the superstar from the airport.

While one of the pictures shows the Lingaa star standing in front of a Sri Lankan Airlines plane with a sling bag on his shoulder, the other still features him posing with the airline staff.

Here’s Rajinikanth’s latest photo in a red T-shirt and black shorts:

 

 

Rajinikanth wraps the shoot for Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth recently concluded filming for his special appearance in daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s directorial, Lal Salaam. He will be seen essaying the role of Moideen Bhai in the much-awaited drama. Recently, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She dropped pictures of the actor from the set. Aishwaryaa captioned the photos that featured herself, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR.”

 

 

Rajinikanth's next, Jailer

Up next, Rajinikanth will grace the silver screen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, Jailer. Financed by Sun Pictures banner, the highly-awaited drama will see Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Yogibabu, and Vinayakan in key roles.

The makers of Jailer recently unveiled the second single from the movie, Hukum. The track has been scored by composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10.

Rajinikanth has also signed his next with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel. Not much is known about this yet-to-be-titled drama at this point.

