Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

After Adipurush, Prabhas fans are eagerly looking forward to his next release, Project K. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this is the first Indian movie to feature at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year. The team has already reached California to be a part of the event. The Baahubali star made quite a splash as he made a stylish entry at the Comic-Con. He looked all handsome in a blue t-shirt underneath a matching blazer and denim. His picture went viral on the internet. He was also reunited with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati during the trip.

Not just that, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Kamal Haasan also got together for a meal in Sa Diego. A picture of the three sitting in a restaurant is doing rounds on social media.

Going by the picture, they seem to be in the middle of a heart-to-heart discussion during their restaurant visit.

Rana Daggubati announces new project

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati, who was in San Diego to support his friend Prabhas, made a thrilling announcement. He revealed that he will be a part of the Telugu original series, Lords of the Deccan. Touted to be a historical action-drama, the project will only release on the OTT platform. The series is based on the Indian bestseller, Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas, by Anirudh Kanisetti.

About Project K

The initial glimpse of Project K, along with its title are likely to be unveiled during the Comic Con.

Apart from Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Santhosh Narayanan is on board as the music composer, while Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has taken care of the film's editing.

According to the reports, the movie is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to be made till now.

Project K will be hitting the silver screens on January 12, 2024.