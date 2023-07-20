Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Kamal Haasan got together for a meal in Sa Diego. A picture of them sitting at a restaurant is doing rounds on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Adipurush, Prabhas fans are eagerly looking forward to his next release, Project K. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this is the first Indian movie to feature at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year. The team has already reached California to be a part of the event. The Baahubali star made quite a splash as he made a stylish entry at the Comic-Con. He looked all handsome in a blue t-shirt underneath a matching blazer and denim. His picture went viral on the internet. He was also reunited with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati during the trip.

Not just that, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Kamal Haasan also got together for a meal in Sa Diego. A picture of the three sitting in a restaurant is doing rounds on social media.

Going by the picture, they seem to be in the middle of a heart-to-heart discussion during their restaurant visit.

Check the photo:

Rana Daggubati announces new project

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati, who was in San Diego to support his friend Prabhas, made a thrilling announcement. He revealed that he will be a part of the Telugu original series, Lords of the Deccan. Touted to be a historical action-drama, the project will only release on the OTT platform. The series is based on the Indian bestseller, Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas, by Anirudh Kanisetti.

About Project K

The initial glimpse of Project K, along with its title are likely to be unveiled during the Comic Con.

Apart from Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Santhosh Narayanan is on board as the music composer, while Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has taken care of the film's editing.

According to the reports, the movie is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to be made till now.

Project K will be hitting the silver screens on January 12, 2024.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE