Pawan Kalyan to make his Instagram debut? Here’s what his brother Nagendra Babu says

Pawan Kalyan remains relatively inactive on social media. (Credits: Instagram)

Even though social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, there are still people who have not joined the bandwagon. Among those is popular Telugu actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan. Despite being one of the most sought-after stars in Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan remains relatively inactive on social media. However, it appears that this is about to change in the future. Actor Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan’s brother, recently revealed that Pawan Kalyan will soon be making his debut on Instagram. Nagendra Babu took to his Instagram account and informed about Pawan Kalyan’s Instagram debut.

Nagendra Babu spills the beans

Dropping a silhouette of Pawan Kalyan with a background featuring posters from his movies such as Johnny (2004), Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996), and Agnyaathavaasi (2018), Nagendra Babu wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.”

Pawan Kalyan, though, is on Twitter, where he enjoys a massive following of 5.3 million users.

Pawan Kalyan work commitments

Despite being occupied with his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan has four releases lined up for 2023. He will be seen sharing the screen with nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the fantasy comedy, Bro. The movie, which is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on July 28, has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. Renowned composer S Thaman is on board the crew of Samuthirakani's directorial. While Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer, Naveen Nooli is the head of the editing department.

Pawan Kalyan also has Sujeeth's directorial action entertainer, OG, Harish Shankar's upcoming action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Krish Jagarlamudi's period action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. Pawan Kalyan fans are in for a treat as they will get to see their beloved star in various exciting avatars.